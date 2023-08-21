Bawumia is a gift from God to NPP - Titus Glover

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a gift from Heaven to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). This is according to the Managing Director of the Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO) and a former deputy minister of transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover.

“In him we have a man that is the instrument of the NPP making history by breaking the eight in 2024; in him we have a man that will dismantle our arch opponent’s longstanding lie that the NPP is an Akan ethnocentric party and in him, we have a man who has the credentials to lead Ghana in a time like this,” Hon. Titus-Glover, who is also known as “Feemͻ diη” said.



He adds, “if you put all of this package together, you come to the perspective that he is Heaven’s own gift to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”



Hon. Titus-Glover, who is also a former Tema Youth Leader and Member of Parliament for Tema East in the Greater Accra region, said this on the sidelines of a nomination filing process by the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey at the NPP’s constituency office in Tema Manhean.



Titus-Glover’s declaration comes as the ruling party builds up steadily towards its Super Delegates conference scheduled for August 26, 2023, to prune down the number of aspirants for the party’s 2024 presidential ticket.



It also comes in the wake of polls showing that a neck-to-neck competition between Dr. Bawumia and former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, for the presidential ticket, has now swung in favour of the Vice President.

“Many people have wondered why in the current campaign for the presidential ticket, Vice President Bawumia is the one who has suffered the vilest abuse and attacks from fellow NPP members contesting for the presidential ticket and I keep telling such people to look at Dr. Bawumia’s demeanour,” Hon. Titus-Glover said.



“He does not respond, he does not react to all the negativity but still, things are happening for him because he is Heaven’s gift to our party and Heaven itself is backing his campaign and so the more people attack him, the more he wins souls.”



The former MP said the same silent advantage that Bawumia is having is what will win him the presidential primary and ultimately, the presidential election in 2024.



“In Dr. Bawumia, we have a naturally marketable, and at the same time, well marketed presidential candidate, fit for the task and fit for the times. He is an already well packaged gift wrapped and handed to the NPP,” he said.



Meanwhile, the nomination filing process by the Tema MCE went smoothly with Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey filing successfully to go unopposed.