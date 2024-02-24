Bawumia is a more serious 'thinker' than Mahama – Tema MCE

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (left), and John Dramani Mahama (right)

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has pointed out that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s promise to make it automatic for bearers of the Ghana card to be entitled to passports is an outstanding promise that eclipses any promise John Mahama can make.

In an interview with journalists in Tema, he said such a promise is one of many pragmatic promises that Dr. Bawumia has made which shows that a lot of creative thinking went into the incubation of the policies that he unveiled.



“This promise is like a breath of fresh air in a political space that is full of borrowed and recycled ideas. It fully satisfies a very important need and at the same time is a promise that one can see is practicably achievable because of the available infrastructure that the government has already put in place, i.e., the



digitalization of storage of national data,” the MCE said.



“This solution had been hiding in plain sight and it had to take a visionary like Dr. Bawumia to think it up. This is what marks the difference between him and former president John Mahama”, he argued.



The promise to make it seamless for bearers of the Ghana card to obtain a passport was made by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during an outline of the policies his government will implement if he is voted into office in the 2024 elections.

According to him, when put into implementation, every Ghanaian who has a Ghana card can easily obtain a passport without having to go through the lengthy process of registering for one, a route that can take months to complete.



Since outlining his policies, Dr. Bawumia has been praised for the realistic but creative promises he made.



“Given this promise alone, there is no way I see anyone else becoming competitive against Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming elections,” the Tema MCE said.



According to him, there is no way Dr. Bawumia’s main opponent, John Dramani Mahama can even compete.



“I only hope Mr. Mahama will not come out and give pirated versions of the promises that Dr. Bawumia has made because after outlining his vision, it is hard to see anything else that anybody can say that the Vice President has not already covered”, he added.