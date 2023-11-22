Bawumia is empty, Mahama has clear vision - Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prapram, Samuel Nartey George

The member of Parliament for Ningo Prapram, Samuel Nartey George,has described the vice president, Dr. Bawumia as an "empty" person with no initiatives.

Comparing the political campaign message of John Dramani Mahama to that of Bawumia, the MP said the former president has been outlining initiatives, whiles the latter has no clear message.



He said this on his X page, formerly Twitter on November 21, 2023, sighted by GhanaWeb.



"We have been inundated with questions of policy and policy initiatives. @JD Mahama has been outlining flagship policy initiatives over the past weeks in public engagements. The other one @Bawumia has only one message-John Mahama!".



Sam George expressed the view that Bawumia is pathetic and clueless of his own engagements and that clearly explains the reason the economy under his leadership is in shambles.

"Bawumia is empty and spent," he added.



He ended his post stating, "JM has a clear vision and plan to #BuildTheGhanaWeWant."



Former Ghanaian President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama in the People’s Manifesto disclosed a comprehensive plan to boost the country’s economic growth and development through the implementation of a 24-hour economy policy.



The policy aims to create a conducive environment for businesses to operate around the clock, thereby maximizing productivity, creating employment opportunities, and driving economic prosperity.