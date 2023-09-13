Bawumia is far better than Mahama - NPP Chairman

Chairman of the Tema East Constituency branch of NPP, Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teyechu IV

Chairman of the Tema East constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, has downplayed former president John Mahama as an overrated candidate who will easily be eclipsed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the campaign trail for the 2024 election once Bawumia is elected.

In an interview with journalists over the weekend, Nene Agbadiagba said that this is so because Dr. Bawumia is not only better than Mr. John Mahama, but far better than the former President on any scale of life in public service.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has more clout to his name compared to Mr. Mahama, as far as bold achievements in public life are concerned,” said Nene who was fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of a popular acclamation of the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema as the NPP’s 2024 parliamentary candidate for Tema East.



Explaining, he pointed out that Dr. Bawumia was, for instance, the brains behind the redenomination of the Ghana cedi in 2007.



“It takes serious brains to lead such a national project and that is why it took Dr. Bawumia to successfully implement it,” he said, adding, “you cannot say the same about former President Mahama; there is not a single bold national initiative that you can credit to John Mahama.”



According to the firebrand constituency chairman, it was Bawumia’s superior expertise that led to Zimbabwe inviting him to help rein in their currency when the Zimbabwean dollar hit a free fall in the early 2000s.

“I have heard many in the NDC try to mock Dr. Bawumia over the fact that the Zimbabwean dollar did not recover, but for me, the question is, why didn’t Zimbabwe invite John Mahama or even anyone else in the NDC to help when it needed help, but rather invited Dr. Bawumia? That is because the Zimbabweans saw superior expertise in Dr. Bawumia.”



Nene said the same superior expertise of Dr. Bawumia is what has fashioned his current vision on digitalization.



“Dr. Bawumia is always moving with the times; he is not stuck in the past like John Mahama, whose only claim to relevance is that when he was Vice President to Atta Mills Ghana saw a boom in public infrastructure. This is why, as the world enters the next phase of the digital evolution, Bawumia is championing the process of putting Ghana on the new digital footing through the deployment of digital public infrastructure,” Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV said.



According to him, “going into the 2024 election, we the voters will be looking out for the candidate who is forward thinking and has his vision on the future of the ongoing evolution in the way of life in the current digital age, not someone living on past glory.