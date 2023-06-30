Bawumia is floating voters' favourite - NPP UE/R Council Elder

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Renowned Educationist and member of the Upper East Regional Council of Elders of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Ajene has argued that the right person to lead the party in the 2024 General Elections as flag bearer is Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He stressed that the Vice President has proven that he has the capacity to lead, and is, therefore, the favourite of floating voters whose votes will tilt the scales in the NPP’s favour in 2024.



"Bawumia has distinguished himself that he can do the work. He makes the canvassing easy. I think many delegates believe he is the right person to lead the party in the next election…



"He is somebody who will get all the floating voters who have lined up already waiting for him. And if you say Bawumia, they say: “We know him. This is what he is doing. He is what can do it”.

But if you say the other man, they will say: “Ah! What has he done to deserve this?” Then you’ll be whipping the donkey with the wrong cane so you won’t get it to move,’ he argued in an interview with Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM’s State of Our Nation programme recently.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten are considered front-runners in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). But a massive endorsement from various quarters within the party seems to put the Vice President ahead of Mr Kyeremanten.



A special Delegates Conference will be held later in August to prune down the number of aspirants to five given that 10 persons have so far successfully filed to contest.