Bawumia is just supporting Akufo-Addo’s government – Hawa Koomson

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, has asserted that Ghanaians would favour the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

Hawa Koomson, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, emphasized Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's lack of presidential experience, stating that he has merely been supporting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government without having had the opportunity to showcase his true capabilities as a leader.



Highlighting the contrast between Bawumia and his political rival, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, Hawa Koomson underscored that the former president's track record is well-known to Ghanaians.



"Former President John Dramani Mahama has been president before, and we have seen what he can do already, but Bawumia hasn't been president before; he is just supporting, and we haven't seen his performance.



"Our performance is so far, so good. Even though there is no money in the system, I know that with the kind of work that we have done in the country. Ghanaians would prefer the NPP to the NDC," she said in an interview with Onua FM on February 20, 2024.

