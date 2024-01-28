‘Bawumia is not a liar’ – Adomako Baafi

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi has refuted allegations from the main opposition political party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the vice president is a ‘liar’.

According to him, the decision to tag the second gentleman of the land who is also the 2024 flagbearer of the NPP a liar is a deliberate act by the NDC to discredit him in the eyes of the Ghanaian voter.



“Dr Bawumia is not a liar, so they should stop calling him Bawuliar because whatever he promised would have been delivered but for certain exogenous factors…,” he said on Angel Morning Show (AMS) on Wednesday.



The vice president has come under intense criticism from particularly members of the NDC who have sought to tag him as a liar as according to him he has failed to deliver on his promises.

They have been playing various audiovisual recordings of him during the 2016 and 2020 campaigns to buttress their points.



But Yaw Adomako Baafi who played a major role in the campaign to get Dr Bawumia elected as the 2024 flagbearer of the NPP insists the vice president would have delivered on his promises but for certain exogenous factors.



These factors, he said, include the COVID-19 pandemic which led to a global meltdown of various economies.