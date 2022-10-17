Bawumia is not a new generation leader - UG lecturer takes on Veep for dancing 'Buga'

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia dancing during his birthday party

Dr Kobby Mensah, senior lecturer, University of Ghana Business School, UGBS, can not comprehend why in the face of economic problems, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will organise a party and dance 'Buga'.

According to him, the vice president cannot be described as "a new generation leader" with such an attitude.



The Vice President during his 59th birthday party on Friday, October 7, was seen in a viral video posted on Facebook making merry with friends and loved ones as part of activities to celebrate his birthday.



Dr. Bawumia was dressed in an all-white Khaftan and showed off his dancing skills as he boogied to the popular ‘Buga’ song as family members and friends cheered him on.



Many of his followers were of the view that the man described as the 'economic wizkid' is a new generation leader but the lecturer in a post on his Twitter timeline indicated that he is ready to debate any of Dr. Bawumia's followers who think he fits that narrative.

"Those thinking Bawumia is a new generation leader, he’s absolutely not close. I am ever ready to debate them. A new generation leader will never organise a birthday party and dance 'Buga' in the full glare of the public during economic meltdown," Dr. Kobby Mensah tweeted on Monday, October 17.





Those thinking Bawumia is a new generation leader, he’s absolutely not close. I am ever ready to debate them. A new generation leader will never organise a birthday party and dance ????Buga in the full glare of the public during economic meltdown: #leadership #judgment #conscience — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) October 17, 2022

The Political Marketing lecturer had earlier questioned the campaign message of the vice president as he is likely to contest for the flagbearership position of the ruling party.In a tweet on Sunday, October 16, Dr Mensah asked his followers, "what is Bawumia’s message to Ghanaians based on which he’s seeking the flagbearership? 'I will continue the good work of Nana Addo.' Or 'Give me the opportunity to do things differently, cos I wasn’t given the chance to…' Guess which one he would go for."

What is Bawumia’s message to Ghanaians based on which he’s seeking the flagbearership?



“I will continue the good work of Nana Addo.”



Or



“Give me the opportunity to do things differently, cos I wasn’t given the chance to…” Guess which one he would go for ???? #BawumiaDilemma — Dr. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) October 16, 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been reiterating what will be ‘the last feat of his political career’ thus, handing over to another New Patriotic Party (NPP) president come 2025.This move has been christened "Break The 8" agenda.

Speaking to some party faithful on July 31, Akufo-Addo said, “I want to end by making one appeal, I want you to help me to achieve the last great political feat of my career in Ghanaian politics, that on the 7th of January 2025, I will go to Black Star Square and hand over the baton to our next NPP President of the Republic who we would have chosen, supported and brought to victory.



“Victory in 2024, that is our goal, that is our task and that by the Grace of God, we will achieve.”



As the President's tenure comes to an end in 2024, the two most likely contenders for the President's position are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry.



Dr Bawumia's political future faces a big challenge because, it is under his leadership as the head of the Economic Management Team, EMT, the country is currently facing some economic difficulties which has led the country to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for a bailout.