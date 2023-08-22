Bawumia is not shifting from economy to digitalization, both are linked - Kofi Tonto

Kofi Tonto is a government spokesperson

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

A Government Spokesperson, Kofi Tonto, has refuted claims that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is now shifting from the economy to information technology.

According to him, the vice president has not changed his narrative as he argued that Dr. Bawumia has been consistent with his focus on the economy and digitalization since becoming a Vice President.



Speaking at a program on Asempa FM, Mr Tonto stressed that digitalization links to the economy, and that the Vice President has constantly discussed how digitalization is the key to building a modern economy and society.



“As a government, we are championing the move towards a fully digitalized economy, and there is no going back to the old and inefficient ways of doing things,” he emphasized.



He added that, Ghana lags behind when it comes to digitalization and its attendant linkages to the economy. The Vice President’s vision is therefore anchored on leveraging technology to leapfrog from our current state to the fourth industrial revolution.

Sharing more light on what the Vice President believes in, Kofi Tonto noted that it's the vision of Dr. Bawumia to ensure that Ghana's economy is built on a solid digitalized platform like can be found in advanced countries.



Discussing some of the improvements made so far Kofi Tonto revealed how some state institutions have had improved revenues due to the digitalization efforts of the Vice President.



Kofi Tonto also shared several examples of how the economy and technology work hand in hand.