Bawumia is sending us into destruction with his lies - NDC MP

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Buem Member of Parliament (MP), Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, has ridiculed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he has lost his credibility.

He said, although the former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana was, touted as an economist, he has failed to live up to expectations.



The track record of the NPP that the second gentleman of the land has shown Ghanaians are toilets, adding, he is telling Ghanaians that they are building Ghana with toilets.



The NDC MP told Kwabena Agyapong on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Vice President is not far from mediocrity.

”We have entertained Bawumia’s lies and keeps on sending us into destruction. He has no relevance today. His job has been given to Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo. The NPP claims they are competent, but they don’t speak with facts.



He accused the NPP of engaging in double sod-cutting projects that former President Mahama had already cut the sod.



The NDC MP, when asked whether he has not seen any physical projects of the NPP as a member of the Government Assurance Committee he said, ”the NPP has nothing to show Ghanaians. They have no record.”