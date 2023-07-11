Bawumia is super competent - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in a handshake with Bawumia

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has endorsed Vice President, Dr. Mahaudu Bawumia as the most competent candidate among the lot who have picked up nominations for the flagbearership position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the Suame MP, Bawumia’s leadership prowess and experience place him far above his contending opponents.



Though he described all other contestants as competent, he noted that Bawumia’s competence surpasses theirs.



Speaking to TV3 on Monday, July 10, Osei-Kyei-Mensah said;



“In the field of competent people, you’ll still have one person emerge as super competent. I’m looking at the experience of Dr Bawumia. I’m looking at his loyalty to the party. I’m looking at his focus. I’m looking at his vision. I’m looking at his temperament. I’m looking at his humility amongst the group.



“He stands out not just tall but very very tall. That is why I have tied my cloth to his and is supporting him.”

The Majority Leader added that just like other people including the current President; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had their seasons to take over, he believes it is the season of Dr. Bawumia.



“In 2008, when former President Kufour was exiting, there were a lot of stories like now being told that the system was supporting Alan Kyeremanten but did it go well for him, it didn’t because it was Akufo-Addo’s season.”



“There is a season for every politician and you seize it. That is what it is. If you ask me, I think the tide has swung hugely in Dr. Bawumia’s favour,” he added.



The heat is building up as NPP gears up to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.



The Committee on Monday, July 10, submitted its report to the National Council through the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

