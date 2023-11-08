Bawumia is the best candidate to lead Ghana to the promised land - NPP communicator

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s communication team, Fuseini Issah, has assured Ghanaians that the election of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the party is the best thing that could happen to the country.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia is the best person to lead Ghana and turn its fortunes around.



Speaking on the November 7 edition of TV3 Newday, he further explained that the religious status of the vice president is never a hindrance to his presidential ambitions.



“We have selected Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because we think whatever he is, despite his religion, his ethnicity, he is the best candidate for our party and for this nation Ghana. And that’s the decision that we have made. Whether he is Muslim, he is not. What he said in the past is behind us. We are going to win,” he explained.



He further shared “When you go to Senegal, the population is 95% Muslim. Macky Sall today, the president of the nation, he is Christian. He belongs to the minority 5%. John Dramani Mahama himself, if you look at ethnicity, Gonjas are not a majority or it’s not a majority tribe but he’s been president before. Jerry Rawlings comes from the minority but he’s been president before. So, what’s the problem?



“It is for us to see ourselves as a unity state. It’s for us to see ourselves as who best serves the interest of the nation at this particular time and this is the decision we have taken. We are going to stay by it. We are going to reach out to every possible voter irrespective of their religious indignation. Irrespective of their tribal indignation and even their political indignation because we think we have given Ghana the best candidate at this material time who will lead Ghana to the promised land.”



At the end of the NPP presidential primaries on Saturday, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia polled 118,210 votes, which represents a percentage of 61.43.

His closest contender and the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, also secured 71,996 votes representing 37.41%



The other two contenders, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 1449 and 781 votes respectively.





BAJ/OGB