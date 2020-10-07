Bawumia is the best in Ghana’s political scene today - Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice president of policy think tank Imani Ghana, Kofi Bentil has touted the dexterity of vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Ghana’s political discourse.

According to Mr Bentil, the vice president is by far the best in Ghana’s political scene currently.



Kofi Bentil summarized his message in a Facebook post dated October 7, 2020, as he celebrated the Vice President on his birthday.



His message which was attached to a picture of the vice president read; “Nothing to hide about the fact that this man is the best on our Political scene today. Happy Birthday to the Husband of Samira.”

Kofi Bentil is only one of the several personalities who have extended warm regards to the vice president as he turns 57 today.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the early hours of the day posted his message to Dr Bawumia.



“Happy Birthday to my good friend and Vice President of the Republic, Mahamudu Bawumia,” the president’s message read.