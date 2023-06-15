Bawumia is the 'most active' vice president under this 4th Republic - Prof. Smart Sarpong

Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, has touted the credentials of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who wants to become the Presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is among ten candidates vying for the NPP flagbearer position.



He is however faced with a tough competition from particularly the former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who has filed his nomination to contend the position.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Prof. Smart Sarpong noted that Dr. Bawumia is the only active Vice President under the Fouth Republic of Ghana.



He expounded that from the days of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings till now, there has been no record of any Vice President who has worked as effectively as Dr. Bawumia has done.

"Whether you like it or not, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the most active Vice President ever...From the era of President Jerry John Rawlings till date, we can boldly say he is the most active Vice President ever," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Prof. Smart Sarpong advised any person who is fortunate to become Vice President of the nation but claims to have been rendered idle because the President isn't giving him or her work to do, to take a cue from life and hard work of Dr. Bawumia who he stated didn't have to wait to be given work to do but rather has created his own projects to advance the vision of the President.



"He wants to be relevant by creating, leading some of the initiatives and then executing it to show that these things are possible. He doesn't have to be President before he leads some of the things he is leading...He's done it and done it very well!"



