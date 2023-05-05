Bawumia is the most successful veep in Ghana’s history – Yaw Adomako Baafi

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi has described vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most successful vice president in the country’s history.

Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi has also said the Vice President is fit to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hence those criticizing his candidature might not know he is the one person who has a lot to offer.



“When you go through the history of Ghana from the era of Busia for the most successful Vice President, you can’t take out Dr. Bawumia”, Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi told Hello FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“President Akufo-Addo choosing Bawumia as running mate was an indication that he satisfied a lot of things in the party. He has proven his competence upon assumption of office in 2017”, he emphasized.



He argued that, though the 1992 Constitution of Ghana does not spell out specifically the role of a vice president, Dr. Bawumia has rolled out a lot of good initiatives for the country.

“The constitution is silent on the role of the Vice President therefore he can’t take any role unless in the absence of the President when he becomes the caretaker. But this man stood outside the box and brought digitization into the country”, he observed.



“He thought outside the box by bringing drones for the delivery of essential medicines to health facilities across the country. It took Bawumia’s research to secure victory for our victory in 2016”, he added.



Though Dr. Bawumia is yet to officially announce his intention to run as flagbearer of the NPP, details of a meeting with the Majority in Parliament on the matter leaked suggesting he will contest.