Bawumia is the only politician who can match Mahama boot-for-boot - Aide

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia

An aide to Dr. Bawumia, Ibrahim Goma, in the North East Region has declared that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the only politician who can defeat John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential polls.

To this, he said, the delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should look no further than voting massively for him to become the flagbearer of the party.



Ibrahim Goma was speaking to NPP delegates in the North East Region.



"Mahama is going to be one of the easiest things Dr. Bawumia will beat and that's why the NDC cannot sleep of his name. NDC will not tell the truth but if you should any of them who understands elections very well, they will tell you that should NPP delegates elect Bawumia to contend with Mahama, Bawumia will win hands down.



"It is also very clear the NPP delegates will not are rooting and voting for Dr, Bawumia and no one else," Ibrahim Goma said in an interview with Dadi FM.



An NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia already has the support of about 100 MPs from his political party.



Some of the MPs include Frank Annoh Dompreh, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and Joseph Osei -Owusu among others.

The likes of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearer position of the NPP.



ABJ/OGB







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







