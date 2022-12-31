Bawumia is the president Ghana should have – Kwamena Duncan

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kwamena Duncan

A Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has advised Ghanaians to consider Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as their president in the 2024 general elections.

The former minister asserts that Dr Bawmia's role as vice president has significantly changed the nation from all perspectives of the economy.



He added that the vice president has now made the country a paperless system, where the issue of citizens walking and queuing for specific services has been catered for with the paperless system as the majority of the country's transactions have gone digital.



“…many of the issues that caused our nation difficulty in the past such as standing in long lines for registration have been resolved with the paperless system, thanks to his leadership. However, Ghanaians have a tendency to forget when things are going well,” he said.



Speaking on Peace FM's ‘Kokroko’, he added that the vice president is also kind to the community, citing times when the vice president celebrated his birthday with the underprivileged on the streets of Accra.



"Whether vertical strata or horizontal strata, he cuts across. When he is celebrating his birthday, those that society has forgotten, the poor are the people that he celebrates with them. This man does not discriminate; this is the president Ghana must have in 2024. With his leadership, many of the issues that Ghana deals with as a nation, long queues and others have been taken care of with his administration,” he said in Twi.

Kwamena Duncan also sang a song for Dr Bawumia to spread goodwill among Ghanaians and highlight his leadership of the economic management team.



