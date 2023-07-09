Bawumia is unique and a threat to NDC - Throwback video 'exposes' Alan's Yaw Buaben Asamoa

A throwback video involving Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a leading campaign coordinator for Alan Kyerematen, has exposed what many have described as 'a double tongue" involving the former MP.

Over the weekend, Buaben Asamoa, who many times in the past eulogised Dr Bawumia and his effectiveness, sought to discredit the contributions of Dr Bawumia to the NPP as he (Buaben) campaigned for Alan Kyerematen.



But one of Buaben's past videos endorsing Dr Bawumia has emerged and widely shared, thus exposing Buaben Asamoah's latest stance.



In the video, the Alan campaign coordinator is seen telling Kwame Sefa Kayi how Dr Bawumia poses a huge threat to the NDC because he gives the NDC nightmares.

"Bawumia is unique. It is only him who gives the NDC nightmares," Yaw Buaben Asamoa told Peace FM's Kwame Sefa Kayi.



"When he makes a move, the NDC trembles. The NDC fears Bawumia and finding an antidote to him is their biggest problem," he added.



