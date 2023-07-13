15
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer

Image Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is facing a coalition of nine candidates in the flagbearership race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This is according to Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer who is known to be a pro-Bawumia person, selling his message especially on social media.

"9 against 1," he wrote on Facebook before describing the nine other contenders as "The coalition of the defeated even before the battle begins. Do not swim against the tide," he added.

Bawumia's campaign has so far covered the Greater Accra Region and is currently in the Ashanti Region, the NPP's stronghold.

The New Patriotic Party on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, approved all ten candidates who filed to contest the flagbearership race.

The ten including Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be subjected to a super delegates congress where the number will be reduced to five before the party’s main congress on November 4, 2023.

