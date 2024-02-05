Bawumia is your brother, avoid petty name-calling and bitterness – Ya-Na to Mahama

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II has admonished former President, John Dramani Maham to recognize Vice President Dr. Bawumia as a brother and not an enemy.

This, according to Ya-Na, will ensure a clean campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections devoid of petty name-calling.



In a speech read on his behalf during a courtesy call on him by former President Mahama as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour', the Ya-Na stressed that both the NPP flagbearer and the NDC flagbearer are his sons and should therefore conduct themselves well’.



The comment by the Dagbon Overlord follows swipes by the former President and his description of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as “Jack Toronto and his younger brother”.



The Ya-Na counselled the NDC flagbearer, “You have no other brother out there besides him (Bawumia). Being on the opposite side of the political divide does not make you enemies”

The Ya-Na urged both former Mahama and Dr. Bawumia to keep this year’s election peaceful, concluding that “only Allah knows the winner of the election”.



The NDC flagbearer was in Yendi to inform the Ya-Na of his presence in the region and to ask for permission to tour some selected constituencies.



