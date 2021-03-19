Bawumia launches 100-day census countdown today

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia will announce the 2021 Housing and Population Census (PHC) today, Friday, March 19, when he launches the 100-day count down to the Census.

The Census Night is the reference date for census enumeration and all questions asked during the enumeration would relate to that night.



It also determines the actual date for the conduct of the 2021 census.



The Ghana Statistical Service is the lead agency to conduct the census, as stipulated in Clause three of the Statistical Service Act, 2019 (Act 1003).



The census will provide comprehensive, reliable, quality, relevant, accurate and timely statistical information to guide national development.



The 2021 census was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Service is on course to begin the collection of data in the second quarter of 2021, an official statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.



The preparations for the census had reached an advanced stage with many key activities like the delineation of the entire country into about 52,000 enumeration areas, finalisation of enumeration instruments and quality assurance procedures concluded, the Service said.



In addition, three trial censuses, two trial post enumeration surveys and procurement of logistics had been completed, while the recruitment and training of about 75,000 census officials to be deployed for the exercise are ongoing.



The 100-day countdown will bring together a diverse group of policy-makers and stakeholders who will be strategic partners in the implementation of the Census.



The magnitude and complexity of census implementation required the involvement of key stakeholders and the public for success, it said.