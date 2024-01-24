Bawumia leaves Ghana for Estonia on a 5-day working visit

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has left Ghana for a 5-day working visit to the Republic of Estonia.

This was contained in a statement from the Office of the Vice President and signed by the spokesperson of the office, Gideon Boako.



According to the statement, the vice president, while in Estonia, will visit key institutions and persons who are well vested in the areas of digital transformation, e-governance, e-taxation, among others.



“While in Estonia, Vice President Bawumia is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Alar Karis, President of the Republic of estonia, Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia and Luukas Ilves, Undersecretary for Digital Transformation, Government of CIO at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digitisation, as well as Raigo Uukkivi, Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board,” the statement read.



The vice president is expected to return to Ghana on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







NW/AE