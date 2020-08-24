Politics

Bawumia lied, Akufo-Addo can only take credit for 1, not 5 interchanges – Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former Deputy Information Minister

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Information Minister under the National Democratic Congress, has accused Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, of deceiving the Ghanaian populace about some achievements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Contrary to suggestions by the latter, that some 5 interchanges were being constructed by the ruling government, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu noted that the party can only take credit for the construction of one interchange at Tamale.



Dr. Bawumia, whilst listing some major infrastructural projects undertaken under the NPP government, named the Pokuase and Tema interchanges, as part of its projects.



Speaking on the subject on Joynews’ Newsfile program Saturday, the former Minister said, “The only thing Dr. Bawumia demonstrated is ignorance and deliberate dishonesty. The NPP is not doing five interchanges,” he said.



Mr. Kwakye Ofosu maintained that except for the Tamale interchange, most of the other interchanges were part of projects inherited from the Mahama-led administration.

He sought to establish the fact that in most cases, virtually everything including agreements and monies for the projects had already been secured before the NPP took over.



“The Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, the Pokuase Interchange and the Tema Interchange are the direct work of former President Mahama. President Akufo-Addo came to meet monies; in some cases, agreement signed and the process continued.



“So when he [Dr Bawumia] stands on a platform and says that the NPP is constructing ultramodern interchanges, and seeks to pitch the cost of roads against the Kwame Nkrumah interchanges, and the Ring-Road fly over, it is not an honest thing to do.



“It is not that they came into power and decided to do interchanges, and did value for money and got interchanges done at less cost. So that point must be must be made clear,” he added.

