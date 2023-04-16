Bawumia may have the resources but delegates will respect NPP tradition - Ayikoi Otoo

Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Nii Ayikoi Otoo, has stated his support for Alan Kyerematen in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

Ayikoi Otoo cites tradition within the NPP as the basis for his choice, stressing that the former Trade and Industry minister has served long and hard to rise to the very top.



He said even though Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia comes along as a worthy candidate, the tradition and age are not his best allies.



Ayikoi Otoo instead advised Bawumia to shelve his ambitions for now and await his turn.



He told Accra-based Joy FM on Friday, April 14, 2023, that age is still on the side of the Vice President, hence, the need for him to wait his turn.



“Nobody is saying that the Vice President is not a good material but in a tradition and going by what we have seen, all we are saying is that he can also bid his time,” he explained.

“After all the statistics have shown that the Vice President is not yet 60,” he added.



The one-time High Commissioner to Canada in justifying his support for the former Trade and Industry Minister, Mr Kyerematen, explained that:



“The Vice President may have the resources and the rest but getting to the end, people who know the tradition will tell the delegates to take the money and chop and as well do the right thing.”



