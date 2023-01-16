Bawumia 'mobbed' at Dominic Eduah's mother's funeral

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, was given a rousing welcome at Ajumako in the Central region where he attended the funeral of the mother of the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was wearing a splendid black dress, seemed overwhelmed when other mourners at the venue mobbed him when it was announced that he had arrived to mourn with the bereaved family.



Dr. Bawumia was in the company of other NPP members.



Some of the mourners tried to use their mobile phones to take ‘Selfies’ with the Vice President which was not allowed but also acknowledged people that were chanting his name.



Some of them temporarily turned the funeral into a political rally, as they chanted the names of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife.

The mourners insisted that the signs were clear on the wall that the NPP would emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections with Dr Bawumia being the presidential candidate for NPP.



Watch the video below



