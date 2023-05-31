6
Bawumia mourns 85-year-old leper he supported with two-bedroom house

BAWUMIA MOURNS Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Wed, 31 May 2023

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is mourning Daari Pogo, an 85-year-old cured leper he assisted in 2020.

In a post by the Vice President on Wednesday, May 31, he wrote that he received with sadness the news of the death of his friend.

"I have received with sadness, the death of my 85-year-old friend, Madam Daari Pogo, a cured leper, whose deplorable conditions in Gurungu Motori in the Wa West Municipality became a national conversation, and I provided her with a 2-bedroom house," Bawumia wrote.

Despite the heartbreaking development, Mahamudu Bawumia is grateful to have been a part of the reasons behind the deceased's smile while she was alive.

"I thank God for being able to put a smile on her face in the last years of her life," he added.

In 2020, the deceased, Daari Pogo, became a national topic when she was featured in a Joynews documentary about her poor condition as a leper.

Less than 24 hours after her story aired, Dr. Bawumia reached out to provide the deceased with a two-bedroom house plus an amount of GH¢2000, food supplies, and toiletries, among others.





ABJ/WA
