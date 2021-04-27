Bawumia mourns Islamic cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Salis Shaban

Sheikh Mohammed Salis Shaban died on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent words of condolences to the family and the Muslim community of Islamic cleric from the Tijaniyya sect, Sheikh Mohammed Salis Shaban on his passing.

He died on Tuesday, 27 April 2021.



Dr Bawumia posted on Facebook: “Verily we belong to God, and verily to Him do we return."



“My condolences to the family and the Muslim community on the passing of Shaykh Salisu Shaban.



“May his soul Rest In Peace".

Sheikh Mohammed Salis Shaban was born on 10 January 1934 at Asamankese in the Eastern region of Ghana.



He was 87 years old.



