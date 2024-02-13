Bawumia must pick running mate from Greater Accra or Volta Region – Group

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Patriot Ghana, a group affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has opposed the suggestion for presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to select his running mate from the Ashanti region.

The group argued that the party must select the running mate from any of the regions where they don’t get enough votes.



This, according to them, will give the party an advantage and ensure they win more votes in the upcoming elections.



The leader and founder of the group, Kwesi Korang, is proposing that the running mate ought to be selected from the Greater Accra or the Volta Region.



He made the suggestion when he appeared on Frontline on Rainbow Radio on February 12, 2024.



He said several of their executives at the national, parliamentary and other levels are from the Ashanti region.

According to him, they must ensure regional balance in selecting the running mate.



“The party must select the running mate from any of the regions where we don’t perform so well. We have to select our running mate from either the Volta or Greater Accra Regions.



"The argument that selecting the running mate from the (Ashanti) region will give us more votes is neither here nor there. There are already people who are holding positions that will give us that advantage.



"We have about six national executives and 47 MPs in the region who will campaign to ensure we get the votes we want.



"We also gave the council of elders from the region who will also campaign for us. We have regional executives who will also campaign for us," he said.

He continued: "I stress that if we get someone from the Greater Accra region, we could get more votes, and that will help more people vote massively for us. In the Volta region, we have Amewu and others.



"In the Greater Accra Region, we have lawyer Ayikoi Otoo and the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey," he added.



Meanwhile, he has stated that if the party does not want to select a running mate from the two regions he proposed, they can go to the Western North or any other region but not the Ashanti region.