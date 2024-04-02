Bawumia owes Ghanaians clear explanations on addressing challenges - Kansangbata

Abu Kansangbata is a former NDC minister

Abu Kansangbata, a former Deputy Minister of State, has said that the political landscape in Ghana is fraught with challenges, particularly concerning economic management and transparency in governance.

He explained that as citizens grapple with rising fuel prices, unemployment, and energy crises, there is a growing demand for accountability from government officials, especially the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



"In recent years, Ghana has witnessed a significant increase in fuel prices, with petrol now selling at GH₵13.49 per litre and diesel at GH₵14.49, compared to GH₵3.599 and GH₵3.789, respectively, in 2016.



"This staggering rise begs the question: what has gone wrong? Dr. Bawumia, as the head of the economic management team for seven years, owes the Ghanaian people an explanation for the economic downturn and the factors contributing to it. Unemployment remains a pressing issue in Ghana, with rates fluctuating over the years.



"Despite the vice president's tenure, unemployment rates have seen an upward trend, reaching an all-time high of 10 per cent in 2020. Dr Bawumia must address the root causes of unemployment and outline concrete measures to tackle this challenge effectively," he said in a statement copied to GhanaWeb.



Abu Kansangbata further emphasized that issues such as poverty, unemployment, and migration in the country have become alarming, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should be providing solutions by now.

He also said that the vice president should now be explaining to Ghanaians how the country got to where it is instead of indulging in gutter politics.



"As citizens grapple with these pressing issues, there is a growing demand for accountability and transparency from government officials. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the head of the economic management team, owes the Ghanaian people clear explanations and concrete action plans to address these challenges effectively," he added.



The former National Democratic Congress minister also stated that the energy crisis in Ghana has had detrimental effects on productivity and economic growth.



He said this is despite promises of improvement as the country continues to experience an unstable electricity supply.



"Despite promises of improvement, the unstable electricity supply continues to plague the nation. Dr Bawumia must provide clarity on the government's efforts to address this crisis and ensure sustainable energy solutions for the future.

"The strength of Ghana's currency against the USD is a critical indicator of economic stability. With the current exchange rate at GH₵13.23 to 1 USD, Dr Bawumia must elucidate the factors influencing currency fluctuations and outline strategies to maintain a robust and stable currency," he stressed.



Furthermore, Abu Kansangbata expressed deep disappointment in what he perceives as 'Akonfem mathematics,' denoting dubious and dishonest calculated attempts by the government to undermine public trust and exacerbate Ghanaians' challenges.



He called for integrity and transparency in all government endeavours to truly serve the best interests of the Ghanaian people.



"The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, must prioritize transparency and accountability in addressing the pressing issues facing the nation.



"The Vice President undermines public trust and fails to fulfil his duty to the Ghanaian people by sidestepping real issues and engaging in petty politics.

"It is imperative that Dr Bawumia provide clear explanations and concrete action plans to alleviate the economic burdens and challenges plaguing Ghana. Only through honest and proactive leadership can Ghana move forward towards prosperity and stability," he added.



