Bawumia ‘plotting a coup d'état’ against Akufo-Addo - Edudzi Tamakloe

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with President Akufo-Addo

A member of the Legal Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has accused Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of betraying his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his own ‘selfish’ presidential ambition.

According to him, Dr Bawumia’s widely publicized lecture dubbed ‘Bold Solutions’ for the future is a plot to publicly discredit the Nana Addo-led government but not to proffer solutions for Ghana.



“What is he [Dr Bawumia] talking about? Go to his website and he describes himself as the vice president of Ghana and chairs the Economic Management Team which is responsible for shaping government policies and guiding their implementation.



“Why is he today telling us otherwise?” He questioned.



Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe, who was speaking in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’, expressed utmost shock at Dr. Bawumia’s sudden posture about a government he plays a pivotal role.

“I must say Dr Bawumia’s assertion in his ‘Bold Solution’ speech is a coup d'état’ against Akufo-Addo,” he asserted.



