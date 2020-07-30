General News

Bawumia presents 100 buses to Senior High Schools

A photo of the buses parked at the forecourt of the Parliament House

Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, July 30, 2020, handed over 100 Hyundai buses to some selected Senior High Schools in the country, specifically, the North East, North West, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Oti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

The handing over of vehicles to the education sector, the vice president said was in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo's commitment to ensure that the education sector is adequately resourced to deliver improved learning outcomes in the country.



Dr Bawumia assured Ghanaians that “This government will continue to invest in the education of its citizens because it is the right thing to do. We will continue to invest in the frontline managers of our educational institutions because they are central to any education reform we seek to pursue, and we must equip them with the necessary tools to enhance their work to enable them to deliver their mandate in a more efficient manner”.



He further indicated that these 100 Hyundai buses procured were funded by the GETFUND.

In March 2020, a total of 365 Isuzu double cabin pickups were given to the metropolitan, municipal and district education offices nationwide.



The Vice President also handed 493 motorbikes to various district offices to aid the work of circuit supervisors as well as further enhance their supervisory roles in the education sector.

