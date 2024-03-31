Bawumia promises support for miners, vows to end excavator burning

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced a significant shift in the government’s approach to combating illegal mining in Ghana.

Speaking to enthusiastic supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a walk in Kwahu, Dr. Bawumia assured miners that the next NPP government will no longer resort to burning excavators but will instead implement measures to support lawful mining operations.



Highlighting the planned reforms, Dr. Bawumia disclosed that a Minerals Development Bank will be established to provide financial support to the mining sector, aimed at fostering sustainable and responsible mining practices while minimizing harassment faced by miners.



Asserting the NPP’s superior track record in economic growth indicators compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Bawumia took a swipe at NDC leader John Mahama’s political comeback attempt.



He likened Mahama to a candidate who failed exams, contrasting him with the NPP’s successful governance.

Bawumia said John Mahama has only four years including honeymoon period hence may not try to work hard compared to him, who will seek election after four years.



Accompanying Dr. Bawumia, National Chairman Stephen Ntim and General Secretary Justin Kodua also addressed the supporters, delivering messages of hope and unity within the party.



Present were some Ministers, government officials among others.