Bawumia quotes the bible to reassure Ghanaians of economic turnaround

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Ghanaians not to be weary of the current economic crisis as there will soon be an economic turnaround.

He said the government is leaning upon the lord in this period as he cites Isaiah 40:31 from the Holy Bible.



The Vice President gave the assurance while speaking at the 70th-anniversary celebration of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Tema Community 1.



“As children of God, there will always be moments of hopelessness, despair, doubt, fear and uncertainty but our hope in God is always our source of strength and the motivation in these periods,” 3news.com quoted him.

“As your government, we do recognise the difficulties and uncertainty we are experiencing in our country but with renewed strength and hope in the word of the Lord, we are forever confident that we will ride this storm and turn things around to the glory of our Lord,” he added.



