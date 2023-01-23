Bawumia refurbishes two health facilities in North East Region

One of the refurbished structures facilitated by Vice President Bawumia

Following on from successfully funding the costly refurbishment of the Tamale Central Mosque, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has funded the refurbishment of two health facilities in the North East region.

The two facilities — the Walewale Government Hospital and Wulugu Health Centre — where given major facelifts to create a conducive atmosphere for healthcare delivery.



The Chief Executive of the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somo, told the Daily Graphic that the projects were solely funded by Dr Bawumia with the aim to help improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the region.



“The Vice-President is very committed to improving healthcare delivery in the region; that is why he decided to undertake such an intervention,” he said.



“The facilities have never witnessed such major facelifts since they were established years ago,” he added.



Prior to the refurbishment, both facilities were plagued with troubles and were in a deplorable state.

Despite being the first ever government health facility in the North East Region, the Walewale District Hospital was in a shocking state. Parts of the building had developed dangerous cracks in the walls while the ceilings and zinc were in a bad condition, thus, causing leakages whenever it rains.



Wulugu Health Centre



Meanwhile, officials of the two facilities expressed gratitude to Dr Bawumia for the gesture and pledged to take proper care of the health centres.



The Vice President has displayed an enviable dedication to aiding the development of the least developed portons of the country, particularly in the North.



Recently, Bawumia paid for the refurbishment of the Tamale Central Mosqueand was mobbed in appreciation by residents of the city after officially handing over the finished project to its leaders.