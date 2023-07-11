1
Bawumia remains the best candidate to stop NDC – Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea Peace Fm Managing Director of State Transport Company, Nana Akomea

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

The Managing Director of State Transport Company, Nana Akomea, says vice president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia remains the best candidate to stop the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC’s dominance in the Northern part of Ghana.

In his view, the vice president is the only person within the NPP’s flagbearership race who is highly capable of amassing votes in Zongo communities across the country, something most NPP candidates have failed to do in time past.

The former National Communications Director for the NPP said this on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s afternoon political ‘Dwabrem’ on Monday.

“Let me tell you this, Dr. Bawumia will add more voted from Zongo communities to our existing numbers if he leads the party in 2024”

“The NPP before Bawumia’s position as the running mate had only three Parliamentary seats in the Northern Region, now the part can count as many as 16 seats, in that same region, thanks to Bawumia’s figure in the party “. He told the host, Prince Nii Ade( D.O.K Cash).

“Dr. Bawumia again gives us the best chance of getting none Akan votes in the 2024 general election,” he added.

The STC boss underscored the need for the NPP to extinguish any ethnic biases by its opponents as it seeks to retain power and break the eight come 2024 general polls.

Source: otecfmghana.com
