Bawumia replies ‘tribal critics’ with staffers list; shows Ashantis, other tribes dominate Vice Presidency
Vice President of the Republic of Ghana Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has opened his doors to the public and in particular to some of his critics who claim his office is “full of Northerners” for independent checks.
In an appreciation post to his staffers, the Vice President listed all the 21 staffers in his office and their designation, revealing a clear dominance of Ashantis and other tribes as against Northerners, as the impression was created.
While not addressing the issue frontally, the Vice President wrote on his verified Facebook page:
“As I start another term of office as Vice President, I would like to thank all my Heads of Departments and staff, who have done some really excellent work over the past four years to help substantially deliver on the President’s vision for Ghana. I am truly grateful for your service, not just to me, but to mother Ghana
The list of staffers in the Vice President’s office, in no particular order, is as follows:
1. Mr Augustine Blay – Secretary to the Vice President
2. Ms Elizabeth Utuka – Executive Assistant to the Vice President
3. Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour – Secretary/Member of Economic Management Team
4. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu – Head, Delivery Unit
5. Dr Gideon Boako, Technical Economic Adviser and Spokesperson
6. Mr Edward Owirodu Appiah – Director, Liaison
7. Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim – Director, Operations
8. Nana Enoch Mensah – Director, Protocol
9. Mr Frank Agyei-Twum – Director, Communications
10. Mr Isaac Botchway – Head, Security
11. Major Samuel Owusu-Kwakye – Head, Transport
12. Mr Evron Rothschild Hughes – Technical Economic Adviser
13. Dr Kabiru Mahama – Technical Economic Adviser
14. Dr Mutaka Alolo – Technical Economic Adviser
15. Mr Maxwell Krobea Asante – Deputy Director, Communications
16. Mr Akbar Rohullah Khomeini – Technical Adviser (Political)
17. Mr Emmanuel Mensah – Chief Driver
18. Mr Keck Osei – Director, Administration
19. Ms Lovia Bamfo – Deputy Director, Administration
20. ASP Issahaku Yakubu
22. Salam Mustapha – Director of Programmes
23. Dr. Samuel Frimpong – Technical Economic Adviser
24. Obour Kutando – Director of Special Projects