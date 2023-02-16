Bawumia’s Office explains prosecution of Director of Admin by Special Prosecutor

Augustine Blay, secretary to the Vice President

The Office of the Vice President has reacted to the prosecution of the Director of Administration by the Special Prosecutor.

The Director of Administration, James Keck Osei, at the Office of the Vice President is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutor for ‘illegally’ seeking assistance in clearing 15 containers of rice” imported from Thailand in April 2022.



In a statement issued by the Vice President’s Secretariat and signed by Augustine Blay, Secretary to the Vice President, Keck Osei illegally wrote a letter to the Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) “seeking assistance in clearing 15 containers of rice” imported from Thailand in April 2022.



According to the statement, Keck Osei claimed in the letter that the Office [of the Vice President] needed the containers of rice for Ramadan festivities.



The statement added that the GRA upon receipt of the letter did not comply but informed him that there was another claimant of the rice.



Keck then wrote another letter in July 2022 to withdraw his previous request, but the OSP invited him to assist in the investigation.

The Director of Administration, James Keck Osei among the four others accused by the OSP of failing to declare the sources of their income.



The others are Issah Seidu, John Abban and Peter Archibald Hyde.



The suspects appeared in court on Monday, February 13, 2023. Three of them were granted bail while one of them failed to appear in court.



Read full statement from the Vice President’s office below:



