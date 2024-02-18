Bawumia’s betrayal forced Akufo-Addo’s ‘belated painful reshuffle’ — GFL

Abraham Koomson, General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) is deducing that Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s public lecture at the University of Professional Studies, UPSA, during which he allegedly betrayed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, forced the president to reluctantly undertake a “belated, painful reshuffle.”

Secretary General of the Federation, Abraham Koomson, noted that Dr. Bawumia’s display of pomposity, betrayal of the ruling government, especially the Economic Management Team, which he described as a toothless bulldog (merely advisory body), and detaching himself from any ills of the government while claiming all the positives; are a stab in the back of the president, who for the past 16 years has mentored him.



Speaking to a section of the media in Tema on the president’s major reshuffle since assuming power in 2017, Koomson, described what has been described as an ‘injury time’ reshuffle, as useless because the economy has been messed up beyond revival under the same policies of the same government.



“It’s obvious that the government has realized the excruciating harm caused to businesses and workers as observed by the Vice President and his promise to remove these nuisance taxes.



“The government is expected by workers to immediately demonstrate commitment to stop the E Levy; 15 percent ECG VAT must not only be suspended but abolished; pollution and emission taxes; and taxes and levies on local beverage manufactured products must all go immediately,” Koomson noted.



Koomson attributed three major internal NPP politicking and circumstances that forced President Akufo-Addo to undertake the painful action.

“The last straw that broke the old man’s back was the public betrayal from Vice President Bawumia, who, by intent and purpose, said, “Nana Akufo Addo is not a listening President,” as most of his sound economic advice as the head of the Economic Management Team was not heeded to by the President."



He critiqued that the Vice President’s presentation on February 7 was an attack on the NPP, President Akufo Addo, and the legacy of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



“Vice President Bawumia looked into the eyes of former President Kufuor and told him that his accomplishment as a driver’s mate has never been achieved before under the Fourth Republic,” stressing that “no president under the current democratic governance has been able to achieve it; this is a total embarrassment of former President Kufuor.”



Koomson also noted that the second issue that contributed to the reshuffle was that the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, called on ministers, CEOs, and MMDCEs who were fatigued to consider resigning rather than undermining the party’s progress.



“Using the party’s annual Thanksgiving service held at the party headquarters recently to openly rebuke the President, cabinet, and ministers was unfortunate; it portrayed a party in disarray,” he stated.

According to Kodua, appointing new faces is essential to propelling the NPP towards achieving its objectives, stressing that it is time for some changes in the government “so we get some new faces to continue.”



“We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election, and we called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately conduct a reshuffle to bring new faces into his government,” he emphasized.



Koomson described the NPP General Secretary’s comments as a public rebuke:



“To rebuke your father in public shows that the old man has lost respect at home that is within the party, and anyone can just publicly call him to order,” he emphasized.