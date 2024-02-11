Bawumia’s biggest baggage is Akufo-Addo’s government - Kofi Bentil

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil has described Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s association with the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as his biggest headache going into the 2024 presidential elections.

Bawumia is the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on the Saturday, February 10, 2024, edition of Joy FM Newsfile, the policy analyst observed that the good thing about the vice president’s situation is that the current government, which he is part of, is exiting.



“This government has been more corrupt than the Mahama government and that’s disappointing, that’s terrible but that is why this government is going away.



"If this was a vote for their second term, I would’ve voted them out because I won't be voting for Nana Addo and this government. But by the design of the constitution, this government, this whole load of people are going away, the biggest baggage Vice President Bawumia has is this government. he is having to pay for the sins of this government…” he stated.



Kofi Bentil has recently been on a crusade championing the need for Ghanaians to give Dr. Bawumia the opportunity to prove himself despite the shortcomings of the current government, in which he has served as vice president in the past seven years.



According to the IMANI vice president, his position stems from the fact that aside Bawunia, the alternative is former President John Dramani Mahama, who is flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

In his view, Dr. Bawumia aside being entitled to fair hearing, is a far better choice compared to the former president and his track record.



“Every man deserves a fair hearing. We gave President Mahama a chance to be President, the least we can do is give Dr Bawumia a fair and objective hearing.



"He is not President, and has never been President! I have no doubt he will be better! The VP position in Ghana, apart from standing in when the president is away (and he can’t make any serious decisions), is totally powerless!



"He is like an advisor! There’s a good reason Kwame Nkrumah refused to have a Vice President!” Mr. Bentil argued in a recent post on his Facebook page.



According to Kofi Bentil, it has become imperative for Dr. Bawumia to prove a distinction between himself and the Akufo-Addo government especially if he is able to win power.



“The next government is not Nana Addo’s government and I have found a way to tell Vice President Bawumia that I don’t want to see any key members of this government in his team, if he does that I will criticise him,” he noted on Newsfile.

