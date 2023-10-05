Bawumia's calmness under attack commendable - Imani Vice President

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil, has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his composure, in the midst of attacks from his opponents in the ongoing NPP flagbearership race.

Dr. Bawumia has notably been a subject of relentless attacks by fellow aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, but he has yet to publicly respond to Kennedy.



Although Kofi Bentil did not refer to Kennedy Agyapong, he praised Dr. Bawumia for his calmness in the face of the attacks which he said, is a mark of good leadership quality.



"VP Bawumia’s calmness under attack is extremely commendable," Kofi Bentil wrote on his Facebook page.

"No one has all the answers, we need such calm and focused leadership to succeed," he added.



In his interactions with delegates recently, Vice President Bawumia called for a decorous campaign, devoid of insults, and urged his supporters and spokesperson not to respond to anyone who insults him.