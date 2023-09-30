Bawumia's campaign team has not approached Kennedy Agyapong for running mate position - Spokesperson

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and an NPP flagbearer aspirant

Spokesperson to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Gideon Boako, Ph.D, has vehemently denied claims that the vice president's campaign team attempted to bribe presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, to become the former's running mate.

In a communique copied GhanaWeb, it stated "We wish to state in unequivocal terms that the Bawumia Campaign team has not approached Kennedy Agyapong for such a running mate offer, nor have we assigned any member of the team to approach him for the same".



Again, contrary to claims by the Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency that Dr Bawumia was trying to divide the party and intimidate members, Gideo Boako noted that the party's unity has been of great concern to candidate Dr. Bawumia.



Thus, "It is in light of such concern that he refrains from responding to unwarranted attacks by others in the contest and has cautioned his supporters against responding to such provocative attacks. His strategy has been to persuade delegates to support his bid. This he does, by laying his vision for the party and country."



He entreated members of the NPP as well as the public to disregard the comments made by Kennedy Agyapong.



Read the full statement below:

Bawumia Campaign Team has not approached Hon. Kennedy Agyapong for Running Mate Position



The Bawumia campaign team has noticed with grave concern news report by Citinewsroom.com and other media outlets in which the Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is alleged to have indicated that some members of the Bawumia Campaign team attempted to bribe him to step down and be made the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



We wish to state in unequivocal terms that the Bawumia Campaign team has not approached Kennedy Agyapong for such a running mate offer, nor have we assigned any member of the team to approach him for the same.



It is also not true as alleged by Kennedy Agyapong that Dr. Bawumia is collapsing the party through intimidation. The unity of our party has been of great concern to candidate Dr. Bawumia. It is in light of such concern that he refrains from responding to unwarranted attacks by others in the contest and has cautioned his supporters against responding to such provocative attacks. His strategy has been to persuade delegates to support his bid. This he does, by laying his vision for the party and country.



As we have always maintained, the contest for flagbearer in the NPP is an internal one, and all actors, particularly the aspirants must be guided by the core values of the NPP, which include but are not limited to truth, decorum, and respect for one another.

Thank you.



--- Signed ---



Gideon Boako, Ph.D



Spokesperson



