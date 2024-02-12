Bawumia’s flat rate duty on spare parts imports proposal is visionary - Suame Spare parts dealers

File Photo: Spare parts dealers at Suame Magazine in Kumasi commends Bawumia's flat rate proposal

A flat rate for spare parts imports proposed by the NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has received commendation from a group of spare parts dealers at Suame Magazine in Kumasi.

The group, Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association, appreciated the vice president for the proposal and described it as a visionary initiative.



This follows the NPP flagbearer's lecture on February 7, 2024, where he stated that he will introduce a flat rate for import duties on spare parts if he becomes the president.



The Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association, in a statement on February 12, 2024, emphasised the significance of supporting the introduction of the uniform tax rate, stating that it would contribute to the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership industry and the wider economic landscape.



“As a non-partisan organisation dedicated to advancing the spare parts dealership industry, we wholeheartedly embrace and endorse Dr. Bawumia's proposal.



“The envisaged flat rate duty holds the promise of a substantial reduction in the cost of spare parts, offering much-needed relief to commercial drivers who regularly factor these expenses into transport fares. This reduction will, in turn, alleviate additional burdens on the commuting public, contributing to a more sustainable and affordable transportation system,” part of the statement by the group read.

Moreover, the Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association also promised to cooperate with relevant stakeholders to ensure the smooth implementation of this advantageous duty structure.



“The Association is committed to working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the seamless implementation of this beneficial duty structure.



“We call upon all members of the Suame Magazine Spare Parts Dealers Association to unite in support of the introduction of the Flat Rate Duty on Spare Parts Imports. Through collective support for this initiative, we can actively contribute to the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership industry, fostering positive developments in the broader economic landscape,” the statement added.



Read their full statement below:



