Bawumia's hard work has made Akufo-Addo’s presidency easier – Ama Busia

Ama Bame Busia, Sister of Kofi Abrefa Busia, former Ghanaian Prime Minister, has opined that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has discharged his duties very well since the NPP started governing the country in 2017.

Speaking in an interview with Okyeman TV monitored by GhanaWeb, the member of the council of elders of the governing NPP stated that the competence and dedication of the Vice President to his duty make him the best Vice President and nobody come close to him.



“When it comes to Bawumia, let me stand up for him. He has performed so well as Vice President and I say no Vice President has worked so hard and performed better than him in Ghana. Maybe in future, we will see one, but he has been the best so far,” said Madam Ama Busia.”



She added that Dr. Bawumia’s hard work and competence has made the task of administering the country easier for President Akufo-Addo.

Ama Busia indicated that Dr Bawumia’s focus in Akufo-Addo’s administration has been on the economic side, something which has made Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s work as the President of Ghana much easier.



“He has made the job easier for Nana. While Nana is focused on the political side, Bawumia is also focused on the economic side. He has really done well and you have to give praise where praise is due.



“He has worked so hard, which I really appreciate. I commend him and his team, which he leads. It is a very powerful team; Osafo Maafo, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the rest,” she stressed.