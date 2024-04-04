Bawumia's message of unity, humility and development will help NPP win 2024 elections - Naa Dornukie

Naa Dornukie Norley Norteye

Naa Dornukie Norley Norteye, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Ada constituency has backed the flagbearer of the party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the 2024 elections.

Speaking to pressmen during a campaign exercise, Naa Dornukie noted that the strategy adopted by Dr Mahamudu Bawuwmia which is premised on unity, humility and a sense of purpose will aid the party in the elections.



She observed that Dr Bawumia has gone down the level of party members and Ghanaians to sell his message and that the approach will work magic for the party.



"Dr. Bawumia is visibly working hard to bring everybody on board. He is doing it in a humble, open way, respecting everyone and expecting everyone to also respect and love the party."



She noted further that Bawumia has provided a clear strategy on how he intends to develop the country and that his promises resonate with the Ghanaian voters.

"He also offers a way forward that reflects the need of the times. His promise to build the private sector offers many opportunities, especially to the youth and women.



"The flagbearer's leadership of humility, unity and purpose, shows a winning path that we must all follow so the NPP can continue serving Ghana in a way that ensures our continued welfare".



"I believe the youth and women of this country know what is best for them and Dr. Bawumia can help them realise their dreams of a prosperous future", the PC for Ada, affirmed.