Bawumia's record in Zongo communities is incomparable - NPP's Alhaji Suraj replies Said Sinar

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a detailed response to the claims against the party’s flagbearer by former Ghana ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Sinare.

In a statement published via his social media handles, the former deputy organizer of the United States branch of the NPP brought forth reasons that in his view make rubbish the claim that the impact of Dr Bawumia’s leadership has not been felt in the Zongo communities.



He insisted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has overseen the construction of many projects in various Zongo communities across the country.



In the view of Alhaji Ali Suraj, Bawumia’s impact in the Zongo communities is second to none and he will be backed in the 2024 elections.



Read his full statement below



I read a story on GhanaWeb dated 31/01/2024 about an allegation made by Alhaji Sinare the former Ambassador of Ghana to Saudi Arabia.

The story was too populist and has no basis or fact and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.



The achievement of Dr Mahmud Bawumia is incomparable when it comes project, infrastructure, scholarship education etc in the zongo community.



First, Creating a Ministry for Zongo or Secretariate to only focus and steer the affairs of zongo alone is an achievement on his own and permit me to state some achievements of Dr. Bawumia in the Zongo Community.



1.If we can all recall 50 students were given Scholarships and were sent to cuba to study medicine after establishing the ministry for zongo and 1000 students were enrolled in the domestic scholarship program of the Zongo Development fund.



2. Arabic Instructors are been paid salaries every month.

3. ⁠Construction of Astro turf in the zongo communities .



4. ⁠Construction of schools for the juaso Ghana Muslim Mission School , Sakafiya Islamic School, Nasru Deen Islamic School, Markaz Hassan Shauib , Bosore Zongo Nuriyya basic School etc all six-unit classrooms block .



5. ⁠Building and Renovation of Central Mosques which includes Kumasi, Tamale, Brong Ahafo etc all in the zongo Communities



6. ⁠Resourcing and training of youth in IT development through the Zongo Development fund initiative.

Will all the Achievements mentioned above Alhaji Sinare couldn’t mention one project his party (NDC) has initiated in the Zongo Community even tho his party has benefited immensely from the zongo communities.



The Zongo Communities are a wide awake and are beginning to appreciate the good work of the NPP government due to their unprecedented projects and this has reflected in the 2016 and 2020 election when the NPP recorded their highest vote in the Zongo Communities.



We are all aware of the series of meetings you had with your party foot soldiers just to labeled the vice president as liar just to please your pay masters and and the appointing Authority.



In conclusion, Alhaji Sinare should stop this populism and concentrate on his candidate who has lost base with the grassroots and the people of Ghana,tarnishing the image of Dr Bawumia to revive your dead political career will not see the light of day, so I’am advising you as my Senior brother to desist from it.