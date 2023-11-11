Bawumia's religiosity: 'We don't want religious tensions in Ghana' - Kwesi Pratt warns

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper Kwesi Pratt Jnr has descended heavily on those playing religious cards with regard to who becomes the next President of Ghana.

With some people praising Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, for having a harmonious relationship with Christians, others think he is deserting his religious faith.



One of such critics is the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George who, in an interview on Metro TV, questioned the Islamic faith of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The NDC MP said Dr Bawumia is not a true Muslim for maintaining good relationships with the Christian community, allowing a pastor to pray for him, and sharing faith that Jesus Christ shall return.



“You are talking about a man whose character you cannot vouch for. Do you know whether our Vice President is a Muslim or a Christian? Who told you he was a Muslim? He is a Muslim by day and a Christian by night,” Sam George stated.



He continued that the veep is “not a proper Muslim and I will show you why. When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, Dr Bawumia was silent," adding “no true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Saviour. He is not a proper Muslim”.

The lawmaker likened Dr Bawumia to a “prostitute”, stressing that “a religious prostitute cannot be our President.".



In response to these tags, Kwesi Pratt, on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, cautioned against the chaos that could arise from these things.



He therefore warned those fanning religious sentiments to immediately stop.



"We've never had any serious religious tension in this country. All of a sudden, because of politics, we are forcing this to happen. What crime have we committed? You want to bring this big trouble on us. Do you see what's happening in nations without religious harmony?" he fumed.



