Bawumia's running mate: 65 constituency youth organizers in Ashanti Region declare support for Napo

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A total of 65 constituency youth organizers in the Ashanti Region have so far appended their signatures to a statement appealing to NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to choose Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as Napo as his running mate for the December 7 elections.

The number represents 69.14% of the total of 94 constituency youth organizers, made up of 47 youth organizers and 47 deputy youth organizers, in the region.



Peace FM Online is reliably informed that the signing of the statement is ongoing and the target is that, between 82 and 85% of the youth organizers will sign it by the close of Monday, April 15, 2024.



“It is an ongoing process because the youth organizers are scattered in the constituencies," one of them told Peacefmonline.com.



Massive endorsement



He added: “This is a clear indication that the endorsement of Dr. Prempeh by a greater number of youth organizers in our party’s stronghold of Ashanti Region is no fluke. Our only appeal to our competent Vice President and flagbearer is to consider him as running mate since he possesses all the qualities to support our flagbearer to lead the party to break the 8.”



Prerogative

The youth organizers reiterated the fact that no one can force the flagbearer to select a candidate of their choice.



However, they were confident that Dr. Bawumia would listen to their appeal as there is no question about the capabilities of Dr. Prempeh to be a worthy running mate.



According to them, the NPP under Dr. Bawumia is determined to win the elections and nothing should be left to chance to make that history.



“Dr Prempeh is a shrewd politician and a pure NPP grassroots man who has helped the youth wing in the Ashanti Region in diverse ways. He has supported our major programmes over the years, and he also appeals to the youth across the country."



"The youth are going to play a significant role in winning the elections and will be delighted to have Dr Prempeh as running mate,” another youth organizer stated.



With Dr. Bawumia gearing up to name his running mate later this month, political pundits have put their monies on the Energy Minister as the best bet to galvanise support for the NPP in their Ashanti stronghold.