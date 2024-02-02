Bawumia’s running mate: It makes sense to select an Ashanti – Asenso-Boakye

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye has argued that it will make sense for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to select his running mate from the Ashanti Region.

According to the Minister for Works and Housing, an Ashanti would make Dr Bawumia’s ticket a best bet.



“Since Dr. Bawumia is from a minority tribe, it will make sense for his running mate to come from a majority tribe and Ashanti is your best bet," Francis Asenso-Boakye told Bola Ray on the Thursday, February 1, edition of Starr Chat.



Dr Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party in November as successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has been flagbearer of the party since 2008.



Several calls are being made for the vice president to select his flagbearer from the Ashanti Region.



However, Asenso-Boakye admitted that further arguments are being made for a running mate to be selected from the Eastern Region as an alternative.

Meanwhile, several names including Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr Adwutwum and others have emerged as frontrunners for the position.



GA/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



