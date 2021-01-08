Bawumia’s two wives saga resurfaces online

Dr Bawumia

After turning heads and catching the attention of many at the presidential inauguration yesterday, questions are rife as to whether the second lady, Samira Bawumia, is indeed the only wife of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

For years, social media has been awash with the possibility of Dr Bawumia having two wives with no concrete confirmation or denial of these speculations.



After Thursday's inauguration, these allegations popped up online with many social media users asking for the whereabouts of his first wife.



The name of the first wife has been given as Ramatu Bawumia, who resides at Walewale in the North-East region of Ghana.



Many are wondering why the vice president would hide his first wife while giving prominence and attention to his second.

While some are in disapproval of this, others in support say, Samira is fit to be the ceremonial wife because she is younger, fashionable and more educated.



Dr Bawumia is an economist, banker, and the Vice President of Ghana. Prior to this, he was the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana after rising through the ranks in the same outfit.



He served as a consultant to the Economic Commission of Africa between February and March 2009 and an advisor to the Central Bank of Sierra Leone.