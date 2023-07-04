Bawumia’s victory in 2024 elections will be overwhelming - Tema NPP bigwigs

Some bigwigs of the NPP in Tema

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

In 2024, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not only win the presidential election, they will do so with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This is according to gurus of the NPP in Tema, who have also said the victory will be so sweet, even sugar would not compare.



“Bawumia’s victory is coming without fail, and it will be sweeter than sugar,” said Nene Ofoe Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, the NPP’s Chairman for the Tema East constituency.



According to him, what will make the victory sweet is that, it will simultaneously launch the NPP into making history and end the political career of former president John Mahama while cementing the NPP’s dominance in Ghana politics.



“As we break the eight and Dr. Bawumia enters the next chapter of his political life, John Mahama will finally be retired from politics.”



Nene Agbadiagba lV said this on the sidelines of the commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the passing of the late Foster Bortey, former Second Vice Chairman of Tema East constituency NPP at Community 10, Tema.

The occasion which saw members of the NPP in the three constituencies making up Tema, thronging, was also attended by party bigwigs including the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey and the Managing Director of the Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.



“For the surety of Dr. Bawumia becoming the next President of Ghana, there is only a small hurdle to cross, which is the upcoming presidential primary – once that is over, winning the national elections would be easy,” Hon. Titus Glover, who is a former deputy minister of transport and MP for Tema East said.



He therefore urged the party to unanimously elect Dr. Bawumia.



According to him, the Vice President will easily win the 2024 presidential election because he has proven capable in the two terms that he has played second fiddle to President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“But while functioning as number 2, we all saw the impact he has had on this country’s development, from the point of view of digitalization, and really, the general savvy with which he and president Akufo-Addo navigated this country through the COVID-19 mess,” Titus-Glover said.

Meanwhile, the program was heavily thronged by members of the NPP from the Tema East, West and Central constituencies.



But of all the sights and sounds from the commemoration, the most memorable is probably how party members at the event mobbed the MCE for Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey.



Those in attendance include, Mrs Naomi Owusu, Tema Central Women Organizer, Mr. Kwabena Mark Tema Central Organizer, Mr. Stephen Aboagye, Tema East NPP 2nd Vice Chairman, Hon. Dennis Amanor Tetteh, Tema East NPP Treasurer and Sub-metro Chairman , Mr. Albert Kraku, Communications Officer of Tema East NPP, Gilbert Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Tema East NPP Youth Organizer, Seth Agyepong, Tema East NPP Organizer, Mr. Kwesi Larbie, Tema East NPP Financial Secretary, Raymond Blankson, deputy organizer of Tema East NPP, Mrs. Doreen Ayensu, deputy Greater Accra regional coordinator of NADMO and Mrs. Comfort Angele Nai, Tema East NPP Women Organizer and an officer of DVLA.